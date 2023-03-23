My role is similar to Kareena Kapoor's character in 'Jab We Met': Deepika Aggarwal

Mumbai, March 23 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' actress Deepika Aggarwal talked about playing a similar character like Geet, essayed by Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor in 'Jab We Met,' in her upcoming Punjabi film 'Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da'.

The film also features actors like Jimmy Shergill, Isha Rikhi, and Tanya Chauhan.

Briefing about bagging a Punjabi movie with Jimmy Shergill, Deepika said: "I feel extremely blessed to have the opportunity to work with such talented actors and be a part of this amazing project. The movie is set to be shot in the exotic locations of Canada and Jalandhar. It's a dream come true for me to play a role similar to Kareena Kapoor's character in 'Jab We Met'."

She said: "I am grateful for the love and support that I have received from my fans and hope to do justice to this character."

