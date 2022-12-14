Mystery solved: Ranbir-Shraddha's rom-com TJMM is 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar', check out first look

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Wednesday, unveiled the title and the teaser of her upcoming romantic comedy film with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared the teaser which she captioned, "And the title is......Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo."

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is titled 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' and is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

With a hint of the finger-snapping title music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the teaser video revealed the title and introduces the fun and funky chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha as they lend their voice to the track.

The title video gave a sneak peek into the effervescent mischievous world of the film with adorable glimpses of the 'Jhoothi' played by Shraddha and 'Makkar' Ranbir.

Soon after the makers of the film unveiled the teaser, fans flooded the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Can't wait ," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Luv Ranjan is a marketing genius. He exactly knows how to write FOR the audience!! Loved the title."

"So excitedd to seee Ranbir and shraddha together," another fan commented.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action film 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

Talking about Shraddha's projects, she will also be seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and the 'Naagin' trilogy.

( With inputs from ANI )

