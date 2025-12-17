Nagarjuna Breaks Silence on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Pregnancy Rumours, Says I will Let You Know

South actor Naga Chaitanya, who tied the knot to Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala last year, is currently making headlines due to pregnancy rumours. The couple has not responded to these rumours, but Nagarjuna Akkineni, father of Naga Chaitanya, recently broke silence on these rumours.

While answering pregnancy rumours, Nagarjuna initially paused, laughed awkwardly, and tried to ignore the question. When the press again asked about the same, he smiled and said, "I'll let you know when the time is right." Instead of solving the mystery behind the rumours, it added more confusion.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's first met via Instagram and their romance boomed as they got to know about the similar interest via Dm's. Sobhita, in one of her interview revealed that Naga Chaitanya began chatting regularly. Finally, in April 2022, he booked a flight to Mumbai for their first breakfast date.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya married in a private Telugu ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024, surrounded by close friends and family. Sobhita described their romance as organic, without any dramatic moments.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; they announced their separation in October 2021.