Nagarjuna-hosted 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT' all set to go

Hyderabad, Feb 26 Disney Plus Hotstar comes forth with the 24-hour OTT version of the sensational 'Bigg Boss' show, to entertain the Telugu television audience.

As announced by the makers of the controversial reality show, the curtain-raiser episode will start airing on Saturday, February 26.

The promos released by the makers of 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT' features Nagarjuna, as his hosting adds to the excitement.

Earlier, on Friday, the makers unveiled a video in which the 'Manmadhudu' actor is seen exploring the colorful sets, where the contestants of the first season of 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT' will reside for the coming days on the show.

It is reported that the 24-hour show will have 17 contestants, the list, which includes contestants from the previous five seasons of the reality show in Telugu.

It is also informed that the show will continue to be telecasted for 12 weeks, as of now, but there are chances that the makers will prolong a couple of weeks, as per the requirement.

