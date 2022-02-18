Nagarjuna lays the foundation stone for the adopted 1,080 acre-project

Hyderabad, Feb 18 As announced earlier, Akkineni Nagarjuna laid the foundation for the 1,080 acre- urban forest park, on Friday.

Last year, Akkineni Nagarjuna announced that he would be adopting 1,080 acres of forest land. As he promised, the 'Bangarraju' actor laid the foundation stone for a park in Hyderabad today.

The park is named after his father: Akkineni Nageswara Rao Urban Forest Park, which is being built in the Chengicherla forest area on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The launch ceremony was graced by Nagarjuna's family members. His wife Amala, sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, and others.

Naga Chaitanya, who was present at the launch ceremony along with his family members, took to his Instagram to thank MP Santhosh Kumar and the forest department for giving them an opportunity to protect forests.

"Huge thanks to the Telangana government , MP santosh kumar garu and the forests department for giving our family the opportunity to adopt 1080 acres of forest land at chengicherla for the ANR urban park development", Chaitanya's post reads.

It is also reported that the Akkineni family, together, made a donation of Rs 2 Cr to the Haritha Nidhi, which was recently floated by the KCR government.

