Nagarjuna reviews Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', says the film is 'a breath of fresh air'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is all set to release in theatres this Thursday. Ahead of its release, Nagarjuna, father of Naga Chaitanya, reviewed the forthcoming film on Twitter after watching it at special screening.Calling it a 'breath of fresh air', the actor wrote that the film 'stirs you from within'. He further mentioned that it was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor.

'Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A breath of fresh air! A film that goes more than surface deep. A film that stirs you from within!! Makes you laugh, cry, and ponder!! It comes with a simple message love and innocence conquer all!! Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. Director Advait Chandan, writer Atul Kulkarni and the team you just lift our spirits up!!', he wrote.‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ marks Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut. The film will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

