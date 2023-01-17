Nakuul Mehta's wife wishes him on his 40th, calls him 'my forever love'

Mumbai, Jan 17 "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2" actor Nakuul Mehta turned 40 on Tuesday and his wife and singer Jankee Parekh wished him on this special day.

She also shared a video in which the actor can be seen on a swing with his son, Sufi, and taking him out for a walk in a stroller.

In another video, Nakuul, along with Jankee, are seen on a swing with Sufi at night. At the end, Jankee shares a picture in which the couple is seen planting a kiss on Sufi's head.

Jankee wrote in her note: "40 incredible years to my beautiful man. And how fortunate I am to have been a witness to and a part of his life for more than 20 years now. Out of the many hats that you wear, my most favourite is and will always be that of you being Sufi's Dadda. From being kids to now raising our own, life has come full circle.

"Watching you with Sufi makes my heart so full. I just want you to know how much Sufi and I truly appreciate all that you do for us every single day. Thank you for being the best father for Sufi, the most caring husband for me.

"You are my best friend and the most special partner I could have hoped for through this journey of life. Your heart has an infinite capacity to give love and I pray that you never cease to realise that.

"I pray that you touch lives, inspire millions and continue to get inspired for as long as you live. I pray that as you keep evolving and growing as a person, you take everyone along, like you always have.

"I pray that you continue to find happiness and joy in the simple and little things. I pray that our bond becomes deeper and stronger with each passing day."

She ended by saying: "And one day when Sufi is old enough to realise what all you have been able to do in your life, he smiles brightly and proudly says, 'That's my Dadda!' Happy birthday my forever love."

Reacting to the post, Nakuul wrote: "Straight tears". To which, Jankee dropped kiss and heart emojis.

Nakuul and Jankee got married on January 28, 2012.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor