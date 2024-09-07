Namrata, Mahesh Babu visit Vikas Khanna’s restaurant in NY: Your food is truly one of a kind

Mumbai, Sep 7 Former actress Namrata Shirodkar and her star husband Mahesh Babu paid a visit to Vikas Khanna’s restaurant in New York and heaped praise on the celebrity chef saying that his food is truly one of a kind.

Namrata took to Instagram, where she shared a picture, in which she along with Mahesh can be seen posing with Vikas at the restaurant.

“@bungalowny– the best Indian food crafted by our favorite celebrity chef, @vikaskhannagroup. Your impeccable hospitality, mixed with so much love, left us truly overwhelmed. Your food is truly one of a kind, and the taste of each and every dish that you served us personally will linger in our thoughts and taste buds forever,” she wrote.

Thanking the chef, she added: “Thank you for making place for us in your beautiful temple-like restaurant At such short notice. A big shout out to your impeccable staff for their unmatched kindness and dedication to their customers.”

The celebrity chef in March had paid a tribute to the ‘Paradise of India’ -- Kashmir by naming a dish after it in his menu for his restaurant Bungalow New York, which opened its doors on March 23.

He shared that the dish christened “Kiss Of Kashmir” is made out of lotus stems infused with “zaika” and is inspired by a book by writer Monica Saigal.

The restaurant opened on the day of the chef’s sister Radhika, who would have celebrated 50th birthday.

According to reports, Bungalow New York also celebrates the famous street vendors of India and their iconic recipes passed on from generation and cookbook writers.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in “Guntur Kaaram” directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor