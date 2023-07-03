Nana Patekar lends voice to Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : Veteran actor Nana Patekar has lent his voice to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer upcoming period action film 'Gadar 2'.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates on Monday.

He wrote, "#Xclusiv... NANA PATEKAR DOES VOICEOVER FOR 'GADAR 2'... #NanaPatekar has lent his voice for #Gadar2... #Nana's voiceover will introduce #Gadar2 to the moviegoers at the very start of the film. It may be recalled that #OmPuri had done the voiceover for the introductory scenes of #Gadar [first part], way back in 2001."

Nana Patekar will be giving the introduction of 'Gadar 2' to the moviegoers at the very start of the film.

Recently the makers released the first song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' from the movie.

The original song was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' was originally composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

The new version is a part of 'Gadar 2', which will hit the theatres on 'August 11'.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

The teaser of 'Gadar 2,' hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and the fans can also hear a sad version of the song 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi'. The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience.

The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second instalment of the film.

'Gadar 2' will have a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.

Meanwhile, Nana Patekar will be headlining Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's upcoming film 'The Vaccine War'.

'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions to the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

Anupam Kher and 'Kantara' star Sapthami Gowda are also a part of 'The Vaccine War'.

