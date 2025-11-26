Nandamuri Balakrishna's historical epic #NBK111 goes on floors with grand pooja

Hyderabad, Nov 26 Director Gopichand Malineni's eagerly awaited historical film, featuring actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nayanthara in the lead, went on floors on Wednesday with a grand pooja ceremony here in the city.

The film has triggered huge expectations as the duo of director Gopichand Malineni and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna have once again come together for this project after the success of their blockbuster film, 'Veera Simha Reddy'.

Taking to his X timeline to express his thoughts on the film, director Gopichand Malineni wrote, "Big day!! A new beginning… a new benchmark. This HISTORICAL ROAR, this vision…is finally taking its first breath. As we begin today, my heart is full and my purpose is clear. Grateful to walk this path with God of Masses #NandamuriBalaKrishna garu #NBK111 @NBK111Movie."

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the prestigious Vriddhi Cinemas banner, currently making waves with the massive pan-India venture 'Peddi', this new project is set to be mounted on an epic scale.

The film, which is tentatively being referred to as #NBK111, will have Nayanthara playing the leading lady opposite Balakrishna. With this, Balakrishna and Nayanthara reunite for the fourth time, following their memorable collaborations in 'Simha', 'Jai Simha', and 'Sri Rama Rajyam'.

The film was launched in a majestic fashion on Wednesday with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. The script was formally handed over to the makers by Andhra Pradesh Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad and Gottipati Ravi Kumar. Director B Gopal, who at one point delivered several blockbusters with Balakrishna, sounded the clapboard, while NBK’s daughter Tejaswini switched on the camera.

The first shot was directed collectively by Boyapati Sreenu, Bobby, and Buchi Babu. The event was attended by star directors, producers, and several other distinguished guests, all of whom added even more sparkle to the occasion.

Director Gopichand Malineni, known for his high-voltage storytelling, will be venturing into the world of historical drama for the first time. Sources say he will attempt to shape a colossal tale designed to showcase Nandamuri Balakrishna in an avatar that fans have never witnessed before. The special poster that was unveiled showed Balakrishna as a formidable king, holding a sword and an anchor with commanding presence. He sports a large beard and long hair.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor