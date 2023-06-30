Naomi Campbell announces the arrival of her second baby at 53

Congratulations are in order for supermodel and TV personality Naomi Campbell, who was blessed with another baby. She announced that she's welcomed her second child, a baby boy. On Thursday, Naomi, 53, revealed that she became a mother again, adding it was 'never too late' to become a mom. Naomi called her baby boy a 'true gift from God' as she announced his arrival via an Instagram post. She had welcomed a daughter in May 2021 at the age of 50. She hadn't revealed whether she carried the child or used a surrogate.

The model, who was seen in the American TV series The Face, shared the news of her son's birth alongside a photo in which she held him in her arms, while holding his tiny hand. Her two-year-old daughter reached over and held her hand too in the adorable family picture. They were all dressed in white.Naomi wrote in her caption, "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A true gift from God (folded hands emoji), blessed! Welcome baby boy (heart emojis)… It’s never too late to become a mother." She added the hashtag 'mum of two' to her caption.Back in May 2021, Naomi Campbell revealed that she welcomed her first child in a since-deleted Instagram announcement. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she captioned a photo of her holding her baby girl's feet. She had added, "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

