Naqiyah Haji on her bond with mother: She's my closest confidant, my rock

Mumbai, May 11 Actress Naqiyah Haji highlighted the special bond she shares with her mother, saying she is her closest confidant and her rock.

The actress, who plays the role of Nikki in the show 'Shaitani Rasmein', said: "The mere mention of 'mother' fills me with joy. My bond with my mom is unbreakable. I'm constantly amazed by her, and I confide in her about everything. She's not just my mom; she's my closest confidant and my rock."

"To me, she's nothing short of a superhero. I truly believe that all mothers possess this extraordinary strength and intuition. It's like they have this special power to know things even before we tell them. They teach us invaluable lessons, shaping us into the person we become," shared Naqiyah.

Extending her warm greetings ahead of Mother's Day, she added: "You know, they say, 'mom knows best', and I couldn't agree more. We're incredibly fortunate to have such incredible women in our lives, guiding and supporting us every step of the way. So here's to all the moms out there -- you're all superheroes in your own right, and I want to wish each and every one of you a very, very happy Mother's Day."

The show airs on Star Bharat.

