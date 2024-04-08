Naqiyah Haji recalls Eid festivities loaded with sev laddus, mawa 'and love'

Mumbai, April 8 Actress Naqiyah Haji has reminisced about Eid festivities and expressed the joy of celebrating the festival with her extended family on the set of 'Shaitani Rasmein'.

The show airs on Star Bharat.

Naqiyah, portraying Nikki, usually celebrates Eid with her family, surrounded by cherished rituals and delectable cuisine.

She fondly recalled her lifelong passion for food and how Eid presents the perfect opportunity to savour her favourite dishes while reconnecting with loved ones. Reflecting on the festivities she said: "Eid for me is more than just a day; it's a cherished tradition where my entire family gathers to prepare sev laddu--a delightful dish brimming with love, ghee, and mawa. It's not merely about the food; it's about the heartfelt conversations and shared moments that make this festival truly special."

She added: "This time, the celebrations are meant to be doubly special as I have two families-- the one at home and the one here on the set of 'Shaitani Rasmein.' I am eagerly looking forward to celebrating Eid with both, creating unforgettable memories and cherishing the good times together. These celebrations create lasting memories that go beyond the show."

"Eid serves as a reminder of the importance of family and the bonds we nurture. It's a time of unity, love, and gratitude, where we strengthen our connections and cherish the moments we share together," Naqiyah concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor