Narendra Modi congratulates team RRR on winning Golden Globe Awards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the "RRR" team after its hit track "Naatu Naatu" won a Golden Globe award and said the prestigious honour had made every Indian very proud. Rajamouli's hit film "RRR" was also nominated in the best picture-non English category but lost to "Argentina, 1985". Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani, "Naatu Naatu" has been a rage ever since the release of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-fronted "RRR" last March. "Naatu Naatu” is on the Oscar shortlist along with 14 others. 

The song from the blockbuster film bagged the 'best original song-motion picture' award. It is the first Indian production to win a Golden Globe.  "A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie . This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," the prime minister tweeted.

Tags : RRR Narendra Modi Naatu Naatu