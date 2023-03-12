National award winner Shyam Benegal suffers Kidney failure

Multiple national-award winner and filmmaker Shyam Benegal is reportedly undergoing dialysis at his home after both his kidneys failed. As per media reports, the acclaimed director's health is deteriorating and is unable to visit the hospital for the procedure.

Benegal, aged 88, is unable to visit the hospital for treatment as his health has started deteriorating. One of his staff members told media that the filmmaker has not been keeping well for a while now and has been advised to rest at home. The staff members said that he was well in the past but hasn't been able to even visit his office in recent days.

Shyam Benegal has received several accolades, including eighteen National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award and a Nandi Award. In 2005, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema. In 1976, he was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country, and in 1991, he was awarded Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour for his contributions in the field of arts. He is known for his work in films like 'Zubeidaa', 'Mammo', 'Welcome to Sajjanpur' among others.