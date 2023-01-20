Naveen Andrews to star in web series on Indian immigrant family in US

Los Angeles, Jan 20 Amazon Freevee has given a straight-to-series order to 'The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh', an eight-episode series inspired by the life of showrunner Vijal Patel, reports 'Variety'.

British American actor Naveen Andrews ('Lost', 'The English Patient', 'Bride and Prejudice') stars in the ensemble comedy as the patriarch Mahesh Pradeep.

'The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh' follows the Pradeep family and the humorous events of their first few months after moving to America from India. As told through often conflicting flashbacks from an interrogation room, the Pradeeps quickly find themselves embroiled romantically, personally, and professionally with a polar-opposite neighbourhood family, according to 'Variety'.

Andrews' Mahesh is described as a brilliant engineer who uprooted his family to America for a business opportunity. Patel is the show's executive producer.

"This show is from a very personal place, and explores the many facets of the immigrant struggle," Patel said. "As my parents say, the pain got funnier over time like wine."

'The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh' is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. The series "shines a comedic light on the centuries-old, universally relatable first-generation experience," said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming at Amazon Studios.

"We look forward to sharing Vijal's personally inspired story filled with heart, humility, and humour with the Freevee audience," Anderson added.

