Navi Mumbai Police Detain Enthusiastic Duo Trying to Reach Salman Khan at Panvel Farmhouse

A fan's devotion knows no bounds when it comes to meeting their favorite actor, as evident in an incident involving Bollywood's Bhai Jaan, Salman Khan. Two enthusiastic fans of Bollywood star Salman Khan were arrested by Navi Mumbai police after they tried to trespass into his Panvel Farmhouse. The farmhouse manager, Shashikant Omprakash Bhargav, filed a complaint about the incident on Thursday.

The pair asserted their desire to meet Khan but failed to provide satisfactory responses to the queries posed by the farmhouse manager. Consequently, they were charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. Around 4 pm, the farmhouse's security guard, Mohammad Hussain, urgently summoned the manager to the main gate. Upon arrival, the manager encountered two individuals whom Hussain identified as attempting to gain access to the compound by leaping over bushes and the left boundary wall of the main gate.

When questioned about their identity, the duo identified themselves as Mahesh Kumar Ramnivas and Vinod Kumar Radhesham from Uttar Pradesh. Due to their inability to provide credible answers to the manager's and Hussain's inquiries, the authorities were notified. Subsequently, the police detained the duo for further interrogation. Upon further inquiry, the duo reiterated their identities as Mahesh Kumar Ramnivas and Vinod Kumar Radhesham from Uttar Pradesh. However, as their responses remained unconvincing, the police apprehended them for trespassing and forgery.

An officer from the New Panvel police station stated, "Prima facie, it appears that they attempted to enter the farmhouse upon learning that Salman Khan was inside. They claim to have wanted to meet him. We have arrested them on charges of trespassing and forgery."