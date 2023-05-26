"Nawaz Has No Tantrums” – Ghalib Asad Bhopali

Writer Ghalib Asad Bhopali who has been a veteran writer and has films like Mumbai Mirror, Bhindi Baazaar, Hum Dum, Wajahh - A Reason to Kill and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is now looking forward to his next venture Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddique in the lead. The film is directed by Kushan Nandy. The trio have worked together on the last three films and will continue to do so.

He says that Nawazuddin Siddique has a very wry sense of humour and felt that he will be good in a comedy film as no one has explored him in that genre before. “We worked on Babomoshai Bandookbaaz. It was a dark film which had dark humour. I felt no one has explored that side of Nawaz, we wanted it to be a family fun but we didn’t do it. Then when we decided to do Jogira sara ra ra, we thought of Nawaz while we planned the film.. When we narrated the script he readily agreed to do the film.”

Writer Ghalib says that Nawaz is very easy going on the sets but at the same time he is a little bit of an introvert. “Fortunately Nawaz has no starry tantrums. He is very creative person and has his own whims, which can be overlooked. To be honest he was very adjustable on the sets. He will set anywhere on the sets and be involved in his role but at the same time he commands respect. He cannot bear insensitivity towards anyone let alone himself. As far as the film is concerned he is involved right from the beginning and on script level he wants it to be in the right graph. He’s so particular about it. He is not only concerned about his own role but asks about other artists also. Usually actors focus on themselves but he takes the scene in its entirety.”

Ghalib reveals that he is comfortable working with director Kushan Nandy and Nawazuddin now. “We understand each other’s sensibilities. We do have a lot of creative differences and we argue a lot but after a while we realize that we are on the same wavelength. That’s the spirit of working together. Kushan is a complete director and his judgement of the script is so good. We are planning to do our next titled Kunfaya. It's a different genre, a paranormal story. We have done a comedy, a thriller and now we are working on a paranormal movie.”