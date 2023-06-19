Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur romances together in 'Tum Se Milke'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru''s new song 'Tum Se Milke' is out now. It is sung by ace singer Mohit Chauhan. Composed by Gaurav Chatterji and Sai Kabir, the song is penned by Sai Kabir.

While talking about the track, Mohit said, "It has been an absolute pleasure collaborating with Gaurav Chatterji and Sai Kabir on this song."

He added, "The song has been beautifully picturised on this quirky couple Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. 'Tum Se Milke' is a song that will touch your heart and transport you to experience the feeling of love. I am thrilled for the audience to experience the magic we have created."

"Working on 'Tum Se Milke' has been a delightful journey. Sai Kabir's heartfelt lyrics and Mohit Chauhan's soulful voice have added immense depth to the song", Gaurav said.

Sharing more about the song he commented, "While at its onset it's a beautiful love ballad, it also has traces of melancholy and the feeling of longing to it, which makes it a perfect romantic number. It's been a wonderful experience composing for 'Tiku Weds Sheru'."

Helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film is produced by Kangana Ranaut and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

