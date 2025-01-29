Nawazuddin Siddiqui Begins Shooting for Raat Akeli Hai 2 in Delhi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a powerhouse of talent in Indian entertainment industry, known for his versatility and compelling performances. With a career spanning multiple genres, he has carved a unique space for himself, delivering unforgettable portrayals. His mastery of the craft and magnetic screen presence have cemented his legacy as one of Bollywood’s most legendary and dynamic actors. While audiences are always eager to watch him on screen, he is now gearing up for Raat Akeli Hai 2 and is currently shooting in Delhi.

According to an independent industry source, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui is shooting for his next, Raat Akeli Hai 2, in Delhi. He was also seen celebrating Republic Day on the film's sets. The actor will reprise his role as the resolute Inspector Jatil Yadav. The sequel is expected to follow Jatil Yadav as he takes on another intense, high-profile case."

Now, excitement is at its peak as audiences eagerly await Nawazuddin’s yet another stellar performance on screen. Having delivered numerous legendary performances, this one is sure to add yet another remarkable chapter to his filmography. Apart from Raat Akeli Hai 2, Nawazuddin has an exciting lineup. He will next be seen in Maddock Films' Thama.