Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangda Singh open up about their film 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangda Singh are gearing up for the release of their film 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders'.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, the duo, along with the director Honey Trehan, shared their experiences working in the upcoming Netflix film.

"I enjoy the process because I'm genuinely interested in discovering more about myself. I think that's what drew me to this film. I want to explore, through the characters, who I truly am. I haven't found the answer yet, but I'm enjoying the journey. Honestly, it's this process itself that I find rewarding," Nawazuddin said.

Chitrangda shared why she said yes to the film.

"I like slow burners and the pace of the story. I liked the whole world. I had loved it. So when he (director) offered me, it was the same world, the same actors. Nawaz, Radhika, all these people. So of course, I knew the quality of work that was being offered. And Meera's character is so layered and intense. I am a sucker for such things. I like such grey, in-between type characters. So it's a big yes," she recalled.

Honey Trehan said that this film serves as a bridge, connecting him to the audience.

For me, this isn't tied to any specific incident. There are many elements in the film that audiences will resonate with naturally. Sometimes, you just feel like you've heard something similar before that familiarity comes from the fact that the characters are real, inspired by actual lives. For me, however, I need a reason to make a film or tell a story. I see a film as a bridge, a bridge that connects me to the audience."

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders will stream on Netflix from December 19.

