Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarifies his comment on The Kerala Story ban: 'Stop spreading false news'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has slammed reports which projected his statement on The Kerala Story ban in the wrong light and took to his social media to urge people to stop spreading fake news. The Adah Sharma starrer has been getting a positive response at the box office while it has also been banned in some places. Nawaz previously spoke of the film in response to Anurag Kashyap’s tweet when he was asked about it by a news portal.

Indirectly hinting towards the news portals, Nawazuddin slammed them in his latest tweet. He asked them to stop spreading fake news. The actor further clarified that he would never want any film to be banned ever. He tweeted, "Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it's called cheap TRP - I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever. STOP BANNING FILMS. STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS."Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story was released all over in India barring West Bengal, where it was banned by the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government. However, the Supreme Court turned over the ban in an order. The makers had earlier organised a press conference in Kolkata after the ban was lifted and claimed that the movie was still not running in cinema halls in the state and the distributors were allegedly receiving threatening calls.In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.