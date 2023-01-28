Nawazuddin Siddiqui prays to Lord Hanuman as he announces his Telugu debut

Mumbai, Jan 28 Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Saturday announced that he is all set to make his debut in Telugu cinema with the film 'Saindhav' starring Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya.

Nawazuddin took to Twitter, where he shared a string of pictures to make the announcement of the Sailesh Kolanu directorial. In the pictures, the actor is seen posing with Venkatesh, Rana, and Chaitanya. While in the other picture, Nawazuddin is seen praying in front of Lord Hanuman's image.

Nawazuddin captioned the post, "It's super to collaborate with the ever so energetic @VenkyMama for his 75th film Saindhav to be directed by @KolanuSailesh. Thank You @vboyanapalli and @NiharikaEnt. Looking forward to this Telugu Debut. @RanaDaggubati @NameisNani @chay_akkineni."

According to reports, 'Saindhav' is a pan-Indian action drama produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner and has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

In the Bollywood front, Nawazuddin was last seen in 'Heropanti 2' in 2022.

He will next be seen in 'Haddi', 'Bole Chudiyan', 'Afwah', 'Tiku Weds Sheru' and 'Jogira Sa Ra Ra Ra'.

