Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls working with Aamir Khan in 'Sarfarosh', 'Talaash'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took a stroll down memory lane and shared his experience working with superstar Aamir Khan in films like 'Sarfarosh' and 'Talaash'.

He said that working alongside Khan both on and off the set was an enriching experience.

"Sharing the screen with Aamir in both Sarfarosh and Taalaash has been a remarkable journey. Off the sets, our bond was just as strong, full of mutual respect and an unspoken understanding. Aamir's dedication and passion for his craft are truly inspiring, and our discussions often went beyond scripts and scenes, we loved discussing Cinema," Nawazuddin recalled.

Nawazuddin and Aamir-starrer 'Sarfarosh' recently completed 25 years.

The film, directed by John Mathew Mathan, revolves around Aamir's cop character who vows to eliminate crime after his father is paralysed and his elder brother is murdered by terrorists.

Besides its plot, the other most special aspect of 'Sarfarosh' was its music. Composed by Jatin-Lalit, the film has timeless songs like Jagjit Singh's 'Hosh Walon Ko Khabar Kya,' 'Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye,' 'Is Deewane Ladke Ko,' 'Jo Haal Dil Ka,' etc.

Aamir and the makers of Sarfarosh recently held a special screening of the film, where the whole team reunited after so many years.

The special screening of Sarfarosh was held at PVR Juhu in Mumbai.

During interaction with the media, Aamir shared that he has been trying to make a sequel to his classic movie Sarfarosh for a long time and the team is now more than serious about developing the follow-up

He said, "Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made) even I feel that. On the mode we left the film, there was a thought in our mind that we could make part 2. Even now I keep telling John (director John Mathew Mathan) to write a good story that we can make Sarfarosh 2. And this time he said that he will give it a shot."

