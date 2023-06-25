Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shehnaaz Gill to share screen space in 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill are collaborating for the new song 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai'. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the poster of the song and wrote a beautiful caption in Hindi.

He wrote, "Mai pagal hu, aur bahut pagal

Par ye bhi baat hai ke dil sacha hai

Cheen to leta tujhko sare aam mai

Par masla ye hai ke shohar tera aadmi acha hai"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct6KfB5B13P/

The 'Tiku Weds Sheru' actor is sharing screenspace with Shehnaaz for the first time. BPraak has sung Nawazuddin's 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai' from the album 'Zohrajabeen'. It will be released on July 3. Nawazuddin's fisrt musical album's song was 'Baarish Ki Jaaye'. After this, the actor is coming back with 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai'.

Nawazuddin is known for his roles in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'The Lunchbox', 'Raman Raghav 2.0' 'Manto', 'Badlapur', among others.

Apart from this, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films, which includes 'Noorani Chehra', 'Haddi', and 'Adbhut'.

