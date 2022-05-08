Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to get married on June 9 this year?

Nayanthara is reportedly set to tie the knot with director Vignesh Shivan next month. As per a report from Pinkvilla, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will be getting married soon. A source confirmed the news to the entertainment portal, that it was too early to talk about the event as the preparations are still in the early stages while discussions are underway.

The source also confirmed that the couple will soon make an announcement after everything is decided. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got engaged in March last year. On the work front, Nayanthara just delivered the romantic drama 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal', which is directed by Vignesh Shivan, and the film is performing well at the box office. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is next announced to direct Ajith's 62nd film, and he will not be single when he commences the work for the film.

