Nayanthara to break her 'no bikini' rule for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Nayanthara is set to maker her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The lady superstar, as she is referred to by fans, is reportedly wearing a bikini on screen for the first time in 16 years in the film. As per a report in V Cinema, the actress will be filming a scene in swimsuit similar to what Deepika Padukone shot in Pathaan. The report mentions sources claiming that the scene has been finalised and Nayanthara agreed to do this only after careful consideration.

It is notable that the actress has not worn a bikini on screen in 16 years. The last time she did so was in the 2007 Ajith-starrer Billa (a remake of Rajinikanths Billa which was itself a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Don). However, reports say that she was convinced by the film’s team for the scene as it is integral to the film. Jawan marks Nayanthara’s Hindi language debut.