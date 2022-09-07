Neeti Mohan to judge young talents on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'

Mumbai, Sep 7 Singer Neeti Mohan is all set to be seen among the panel of judges along with singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'.

Mohan, who was seen as a judge and guest on numerous reality shows, will be judging the young talents on the singing reality show for the first time.

She says: "I am very excited to meet the super talented Li'l Champs from all over the country, as they are known to floor everyone with their singing prowess at such a tender age. I personally love kids a lot, I want to encourage every child to unlock their hidden potential."

The singer gained a lot of popularity with her rendition of 'Ishq Wala Love' from 2012 movie 'Student of the Year' and in the same year she was also appreciated for her track 'Jiya Re' from 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

She is also known for songs such as 'Meri Jaan', 'Nainowale Ne', 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' and many more.

The 42-year-old singer is excited about her upcoming project and appearing as a judge on the show.

Mohan mentions: "The show will provide the children an experience of a lifetime. I am also very excited to share the judging panel with Shankar Ji and Anu Ji because I am sure that while it will be fun, I will get to learn a lot from them."

The previous season of the show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' will be airing soon on Zee TV.

