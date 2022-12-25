Neetu Kapoor shares inside pictures from Alia, Ranbir's first Christmas celebrations post marriage

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor, on Saturday night, shared some glimpses from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first Christmas celebration post-marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a picture which she captioned, "Merry Christmas."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmj2hjFIJJa/

In the selfie, Neetu could be seen posing with her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt, her son Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

Soon after she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you and your loved ones @neetu54 M'am," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Oooo WOW you all are looking so beautiful together."

Neetu shared another selfie on her stories with the girl gang which featured her with Alia, Shaheen, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt.

The snap featured Alia dressed in a red turtle-necked sweater with a Santa hat.

The 'Brahmastra' couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl, Raha, on November 6.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu recently announced the wrap of her upcoming film 'Letters to Mrs Khanna' in which she

Alia, on the other hand, was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' alongside Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was declared a blockbuster hit.

She will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor