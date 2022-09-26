Neha Kakkar Falguni Pathak bury their hatchet on Indian Idol stage

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has been receiving a lot of backlashes online for her latest song O Sajna. The song is a remix version of Falguni Pathak's iconic number Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, and Falguni even expressed her disappointment on the remake version of the song. She also expressed her desire to take legal action against Neha for the same. Now, Sony has shared a new Indian Idol promo that shows the two of them featuring in a Navratri special episode.

Falguni will be part of the garba night during the theatre round on Indian Idol 13 this weekend. The promo in the style of a newspaper article shows Neha standing amid Indian Idol contestants in pink attire, holding dandiya sticks in her hands. She welcomes ‘legendary Falguni ma’am' on the show as they begin the theatre round with a garba night. Falguni goes on to sing garba songs as all from judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya to host Aditya Narayan play dandiya around her.Falguni had slammed Neha's new song O Sajna on social media. She even told Delhi Times in an interview, “I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha. (I was about to puke, it was like that).”O Sajna features Neha Kakkar along with Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma. It has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

