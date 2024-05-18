Neil Nitin Mukesh urges people to vote in Lok Sabha polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 : Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has urged people to come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote in Lok Sabha polls. The fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections will be held on May 20 and will cover the seats in Mumbai.

Urging the people to vote, he shared a video in which he said that his daughter told him about a holiday on Monday. However, he asserted that it was his duty to make her and others understand that it is a "voting day".

He wrote in the caption, "Yaad rakhiye MONDAY chutthi nahi hai VOTING Day hai..Please cast your votes for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 Election Date: 20th May 2024

Voting Time: 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m."

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan also encouraged people to get their fingers inked amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to X, SRK wrote, "As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote."

Salman Khan also urged people to vote in his post. "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai," he wrote on X.

Forty-nine constituencies across eight states will go for voting during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

The states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal will be going to polls in the fifth phase along with two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Thirteen constituencies of Maharashtra- Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South - will go to polls tomorrow.

The general elections are being held across seven phases. The counting of votes will happen on June 4.

