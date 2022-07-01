Netflix buys Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan for Rs 120 crore - Report

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is one of B-town's most anticipated films and the buzz is that the Atlee directorial has been sold to OTT giants Netflix. However, the makers are yet to confirm on this update. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan had opened up about the film during an Instagram live and shared, “There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, it is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting.”

‘Jawan’ is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in ‘Pathaan’. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this action entertainer also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead role. SRK has also signed up for Rajkumar Hirani's ‘Dunki’, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film marks SRK's return to the big screen after almost four years. His last film Zero was a dud at the box office, post which he took a break. After a long screen absence, the Badshah of Bollywood will feature in not one, but three films in 2023.

