Netizens troll Nagarjuna for his ticket pricing comments in Andhra Pradesh, fan says 'he wants to play safe'

South Indian actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's latest interview is going so viral, because of his comments about movie ticket fares. In his recent interview when Nagarjuna was asked if he had any problems releasing his film at a time when ticket prices are at the lowest in Andhra Pradesh, he said: “I have no issues. If tickets were priced higher, we’d make some more money. But I don’t have any issues as far as my movie is concerned.”

And it seems like this comment of Nagarjuna didn't go well with the fans, one user wrote “Nag’s films are mostly low-budget ones so it won’t make a much difference. He wants to play safe.”Another said, "Today it has been proven that the Telugu film industry has no unity. Change your stands @RGVzoomin. #Nagarjuna." While another one commented that “The fear to save his film from being attacked and theatres shut down #Nagarjuna #Bangarraju.”

Coming back to Nagarjuna, his new movie Bangarraju is all set to hit the theaters on January 14, speaking about the movie the actor said, “We had not planned this release date earlier. Bangarrajuis a star-studded movie. We weren’t quite sure about having the film ready for a festival release. It was just yesterday we decided to go ahead and release the movie on 14th January only after getting clarity from our technical and post-production teams. If everything goes smoothly and perfectly without any Covid-related disturbances, we will release it on January 14.”