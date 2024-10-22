"Never applied for US citizenship despite my wife being American, I'm loyal to my country," says Annu Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Veteran actor Annu Kapoor calls himself a true "loyalist" when it comes to displaying his love for India.

In a recent interview with ANI, Annu Kapoor got emotional as the term "deshbhakti" came up in an open-hearted conversation, revealing he never applied for US citizenship despite being married to an American-born wife.

"My wife and my three three kids are American. They are not related to this country. I don't impose (patriotism) on them. I have never applied for a green card or USA citizenship. I will die before taking another country's passport. This country can throw me in a well or can shoot me or doesn't give me anything but I am compelled. I am loyal to my country," teary-eyed Annu Kapoor said.

Annu Kapoor has been happily married to Anupama Patel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Annu Kapoor is known for outstanding performances in films such as 'Hum', 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Chayal', 'Hum Kisise Kum Nahin', 'Aitraaz, 'Dream Girl', Jolly LLB 2, and many more.

He received a National Award for his performance in the comedy-drama 'Vicky Donor'.

Most recently he was seen in 'The Signature'. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, Neena Kularni and others in key characters.

