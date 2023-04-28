New 'IB 71' video shows Vidyut Jammwal taking charge as master spy

Mumbai, April 28 A new promo of the upcoming film 'IB 71' was released on Friday. Titled 'IB operation 1: Intelligence in Action', the video showcases Vidyut Jammwal as a master spy from Intelligence Bureau taking charge, and sheds light on the sharpness of an intelligence agent where they are always ten steps ahead of the enemy.

The film, which is based on true events of the Ganga Hijack infamously called 'The hijack that never happened', uncovers India's top secret mission conducted by the Intelligence Bureau that made India win the 1971 war.

Talking about the video, actor-producer Vidyut said: "With this intriguing special promo, we wanted to showcase that the Intelligence Bureau is always alert no matter what. For a spy, it is not just the physical strength but also about having a razor-sharp mind and the ability to anticipate every move of the enemy. 'IB 71' is one such film that will give you a sneak peek into the thrilling world of India's Intelligence Bureau."

Director Sankalp Reddy added: "'IB 71' takes a deep dive into the world of espionage and the psychology of a spy. With IB 71 the aim is to take our audience on a journey that showcases how Indian Intelligence, through clever manoeuvres, made us win the war."

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment, 'IB 71' is an Action Hero Films production stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Action Hero Films and Reliance Entertainment.

