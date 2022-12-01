New poster of SRK's Pathaan unveiled, fans begin countdown for film's release

Shah Rukh Khan will be making his full-fledged comeback to movies with Pathaan. The superstar will be seen in the action-thriller with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand directorial will hit the big screen on January 25, 2023. There are 55 days left to the release of Pathaan.

SRK's biggest fan club has planned to organize the first day first shows of the film in more than 200 cities. An announcement of the same was made on Twitter by Shah Rukh's fan club. The actor took to his social media handles and treated fans with a new poster of Pathaan featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. the poster, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham held guns in their hands while a few moments from the film doubled up in the backdrop. Pathaan is slated to release on January 25. The film marks Shah Rukh’s comeback as a lead after four years. The teaser was released on Shah Rukh’s birthday last month.