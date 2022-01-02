New Year celebrations: Bollywood couples seek escape in wildlife reserves

Away from the city, under the stars and closer to nature -- this is how many Bollywood couples have opted to welcome their New Year.

Alia Bhatt, who rang in the New Year with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, posted a picture of the sky and wrote, "hey 2022".

Previously, she had shared a bunch of pictures from the trip, featuring glimpses from the wildlife including images of giraffes, lions and cubs in the wild.

Ananya Panday, who reportedly went to the Ranthambhore National Park with rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter, shared a carousel of pictures with stills and video of a tiger, langur and spotted deers.

"Entering 2022 with a grateful, happy heart. stay safe, be kind & make every moment count #YearOfTheTiger," she wrote in the caption.

Ishaan also posted pictures on his Instagram handle and penned a similar caption that read, "Eye of the (tiger emoticon) and with that, we begin the year of the tiger!!!"

Rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also headed together to welcome the New Year in the lap of nature.

Kiara took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of a tiger, birds, peacocks and spotted deers.

Meanwhile, Sidharth shared pictures of himself on a safari ride.

"Happy New Year! May this year be the start of a new chapter in which you write your own story! Wishing you strength & good health on this journey ahead," he penned the caption.

Ishaan Khatter took the comments section and wrote, "Stunning clicks wow who took."

It appears from several pictures that Sidharth and Kiara rang in the New Year with Ishaan and Ananya.

( With inputs from ANI )

