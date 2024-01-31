Next Goal Wins Director Taika Waititi Loves Indian Films: Recommends Satyajit Ray's 'Pather Panchali'

Academy Award winning director Taika Waititi is all set to return with his latest directorial Next Goal Wins, which will be a comedic soccer film, based on a documentary under the same name. The film dives deep into the legendary football coach Thomas Rongen’s journey of leading the American Samoan team from a disastrous defeat to a spectacular win in the 2014 World Cup. After his critically acclaimed films ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and ‘Thor’, Taika recently admitted to drawing inspiration from Indian films in his early work days.

Praising Satyajit Ray’s work and talking about his favourite indian films he said “Of course, the Satyajit Ray film 'Pather Panchali' [1955]. It was beautiful and very inspirational when I was making my early films. Next is the fabulous 'ABCD' which is a fantastic big film which I think everyone should watch.” Searchlight Pictures presents In Association with TSG Entertainment presents Next Goal Wins. Starring Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Kaimana, David Fane and Oscar Kightley alongside a stellar ensemble cast, directed by Taika Waititi, and produced by produced by Jonathan Cavendish p.g.a., Garrett Basch p.g.a., Taika Waititi p.g.a., Mike Brett, and Steve Jamison.



Next Goal Wins releases in Indian Theatres on 2nd February



