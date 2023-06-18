NGO in Mumbai lodges complaint against Adipurush makers for hurting religious sentiments

Prithviraj Maske, the president of NGO Sangharsh, has filed a written complaint at the Andheri police station in Mumbai against the producer-director of the film 'Adipurush'. The complainant is demanding the registration of a case against the filmmakers based on allegations that portions of the movie have offended Hindu sentiments. According to the complaint, certain aspects of the film have deviated from the traditional portrayal of Hindu mythology. It is mentioned that Sita, the wife of Lord Ram, is shown wearing a white sari in the movie, despite the belief that she wore a saffron sari when she left the palace. Additionally, the film depicts Lord Ram as a warrior, whereas he is traditionally regarded as Maryada Purushottam (the ideal human being).

The complaint further highlights discrepancies in the portrayal of Ravana's Lanka, stating that it is depicted as being made of stones instead of gold, as per the complaint. It also points out that although Sita is believed to have been born in Nepal, the film wrongly portrays India as her birthplace.The letter contends that these deviations have hurt the sentiments of society and calls for legal action against the producer and director of the movie.'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, is a film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The movie features Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film's premise and creative choices have sparked controversy and debates surrounding the portrayal of the mythological characters.