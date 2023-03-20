Nia Sharma, Suniel Shetty groove on the tunes of 'Daiyya Daiyya'

Mumbai, March 20 'Naagin 4' actress Nia Sharma shared her experience of working with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and being part of the latest track 'Daiyya Daiyya', sung by Neha Kakkar from the web series 'Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega'.

Nia shared that she enjoyed working with Suniel and was impressed to look at his fitness.

She said: "The song is full of energy and is one of the most fun and challenging projects I have been a part of. Working with the legendary actor Suniel Shetty was definitely a pleasure, the aura that he has is simply impressive and I was awestruck by his fitness, and its total goals. I hope the audience loves the track and shows their love for it."

Suniel, who plays ACP Vikram Sinha in the web series said: "Daiyya Daiyaa, as a song, plays a pivotal part in the show and I have enjoyed being a part of it. The dance steps and the music is enigmatic and I'm sure the audience will love it."

On the other hand, Neha also talked about the song and why the audience will like it.

She said: "The track itself has a fun element, it teases you and has the power to make you start grooving. I'm very impressed with how the song has turned out.

'Daiyya Daiyya' is a track from the upcoming show 'Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega'.

