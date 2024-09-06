Nia Sharma Survives Dangerous Accident On Sets Of Suhagan Chudail (Watch Video)

Nia Sharma narrowly escaped a fire accident on the set of 'Suhagan Chudail.' A flame was thrown towards her, but she was unharmed. On September 4, Nia Sharma, who maintains an active presence on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts took to Instagram to upload a series of posts. The post consists of images and videos from the sets of Suhagan Chudail. The third in the series is a clip which shows a group of men walking in a circle carrying torches. As she makes her way out of the circle a flame is hurled at her and she screams and falls on the floor.

One can hear in the background, the team saying, “Cut” as the actress falls on the floor. Nia uploaded the series with the caption, “When they say lit..and it Literally gets on fire.. ”The other posts in the series show the actress’ outfit, make-up and the entire look in detail. She wore a black bralette with mirrors attached to it and the slit long skirt has a waistband on top with mirrors attached. The flowy black skirt has shimmer all over. The actress looks stunning flaunting her toned physique.

Besides Suhagan Chudail, Sharma is currently seen in Laughter Chefs as Sudesh Lehri’s partner. Nia made her debut in showbiz in 2010 with Star Plus’s Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. She rose to meteoric fame with her role as Manvi Chaudhary alongside Krystle D’Souza, Karan Tacker and Kushal Tandon in Star Plus’s Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. In addition to daily soaps, Nia has also appeared in several reality TV shows.