Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios crowned Miss Universe 2023

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios has become the Miss Universe 2023. The 72nd Miss Universe beauty pageant was organised at El Salvador’s José Adolfo Pineda Arena. The reigning queen and Miss Universe 2022 winner R'Bonney Gabriel crowned her successor. Nicaragua, Australia and Thailand had made it to the top three, but Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios won the competition to become the current Miss Universe 2023. Indian candidate Shweta Sharda had qualified for the semis and was part of the top 20 but she couldn't make it to the top 10 after the swim suit round.

Shweta Sharda, who made it to the top 20 is a 23-year-old Chandigarh-born model, who was crowned Miss Diva Universe. Last year, Shweta stood out among 15 other contestants in a tough competition, securing the prestigious Miss Diva Universe title at the ceremony in Mumbai. The moment of being crowned was extra special as she received the honour from the previous year's winner, Divita Rai. Sharda was born in Chandigarh but came to Mumbai at the age of 16. She has completed her graduation degree from Indira Gandhi National Open University and is a model as well as a dancer by profession.