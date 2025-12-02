Nicholas Hoult, Daisy Edgar-Jones to feature in series 'Mosquito'

Los Angeles [US], December 2 : Actors Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones will be seen headlining Disney+ relationship comedy, 'Mosquito'.

From acclaimed screenwriter Tony McNamara (The Great, Poor Things), the six-part series is a sardonic look at a young couple's relationship, starring two of the hottest talents out of the U.K. at the moment, fresh off the success of Superman (Hoult) and Twisters (Edgar-Jones), as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The British powerhouse leads play Kate and Ed, a recently married couple whose secrets begin to reveal as daily life chips away at the personas they present all started by an intrusive mosquito.

In a joint statement, Disney Television president Eric Schrier and Disney+ head of content for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Angela Jain, said, "Tony is one of the most talented writers working in film and television today, with a legacy of incredible success at Disney. He has an unmatched ability to bring fascinating and complex stories to life weaving sharply written, intricate dialogue with signature dark-humor and complexity. Partnering with him on Mosquito is an incredible step forward for our local original content and reinforces our ambitions in the U.K."

Mosquito is produced by 20th Television, Piggy Ate Roast Beef Productions and Hustle & Punch and is executive produced by Tony McNamara, Nicholas Hoult, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Marian Macgowan, Tracy Underwood and Daniel Pipski.

