Nicholas Hoult to portray Lex Luthor in James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy'

Washington DC [US], November 21 : Hollywood actor Nicholas Hoult is currently in talks to play the role of Lex Luthor in James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy'.

Nicholas Hoult will play the Man of Steel's arch nemesis in 'Superman: Legacy,' completing the core cast for the superhero reboot, with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan already set to play Clark Kent and Lois Lane, as per Variety, a US-based media outlet.

Hoult was one of the actors who was reportedly in the running for the titular role; instead, Gunn picked Hoult to play Luthor, the industry titan with a bald head and an abiding fixation on bringing down the Last Son of Krypton.

With the actors strike over, Gunn has been busy filling out his cast. He confirmed on social media that Maria Gabriela de Faria was recently cast as another villain, the Engineer. On the superhero side, Superman will be backed by Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), reported Variety.

Gunn recently announced that 'Superman: Legacy' is still on track despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA halting Hollywood for months.

It will stick to its original release date of July 11, 2025.

Actor David Corenswet will be seen portraying the lead role of Clark Kent in James Gunn's upcoming film 'Superman: Legacy', replacing Henry Cavill, while Rachel Brosnahan will be seen as Lois Lane.

Previously, Cavill portrayed the role of the superhero in DC comics' 'Man of Steel', 'Batman vs Superman', 'Justice League'.

