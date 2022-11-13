Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th baby

A year after Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twins, she welcomed another baby with Nick Cannon on Friday.

Abby and Nick welcomed a baby girl named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon on Friday.

Nick took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the baby girl. He wrote, "1/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for "BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON" to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa I love you! You make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself."

He continued, "Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world's madness and my constant craziness is so impressive."

He concluded, "Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don't say it enough!You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!! #OurFamily"

Nick welcomed two of his kids in the past two months.

Nick's alleged girlfriend Alyssa Scott is also pregnant with his child. Alyssa gave birth to her first child with Nick in June last year.

However, according to Page Six, the little one lost his battle with brain cancer five months later.In May this year, Scott, the mother of Zeela, a 4-year-old child from a previous relationship, ignited pregnancy rumours.

Nick has seven more children with four other women, including his 11-year-old twins - Moroccan and Monroe, who he has with Mariah Carey.

Bre Tiesi gave birth to Cannon's eighth child on June 28 at home without any drugs, and she later chronicled the emotional experience on YouTube. Their son was given the name Legendary.

He and Brittany Bell are parents to three children: one-month-old son Rise, 5-year-old Golden, and one-year-old daughter Powerful. With Lanisha Cole, Nick is the father to a one-month-old daughter named Onyx.

According to Page Six, earlier this year, Nick admitted on NYC's 94.7 The Block that he has "failed badly" at monogamy and relationships.

The former Nickelodeon star did say, though, that he might see himself getting married once more in the future.

( With inputs from ANI )

