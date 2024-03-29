Nick Jonas gets new haircut by Tiger Shroff's hairstylist, fans say 'he's ready to become Bollywood hero'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 : Nick Jonas, who is currently in India with his wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti, received a haircut from Tiger Shroff's hairstylist.

Amit Yashwant, a hairstylist known for working with celebrities like Tiger Shroff, posted a video with Nick Jonas on Instagram.

In the picture, the two can be seen posing together and taking a mirror selfie.

The hairstylist captioned it, "Hair Cut for @nickjonas." Nick looked stylish in his new haircut, wearing a white tee and black pants.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5CsZWFCRoX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user commented, "Now he's ready to be a Bollywood hero. Great job," while another added,

Another user wrote, "The new Bollywood hero has arrived."

Fans also filled the comments with hearts and expressions of excitement for his new look.

Meanwhile, the singer is currently enjoying his time with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in the country.

The couple, along with their family and friends, were in Noida for the festivities. They enjoyed dancing to the beats of dhol and playing with colors, immersing themselves in the joyous spirit of the occasion.

Earlier this month, Nick also visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh with Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie.

This is Nick's second visit to India this year.

