Nicki Minaj: New song isn't a diss track against Megan Thee Stallion

Los Angeles, Jan 29 Rapper Nicki Minaj has dismissed rumours of her latest track titled ‘Big Foot’ being a "diss track" at rival Megan Thee Stallion.

The new track was thought to be taking aim at the artist amid the pair's long-standing spat, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Nicki had already played a part of the track during an Instagram Live video on Friday, seemingly making subtle digs at Megan.

In the song's lyrics it says, "Bad b****, she like 6 foot, I call her big foot / The b**** fell off I said get up on your good foot”. Fans thought this was making reference to rapper Tory Lanez shooting Megan in the foot all the way back in July 2020.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Nicki even posted a snap of Megan when announcing the song. But she's since taken to X, after an account wrote: "Cover art for Nicki Minaj’s Megan Thee Stallion diss track 'Big Foot'.”

She furiously replied, denying the post. "Who said “diss track”?????? don’t play tonight. Fix your tweet”. The account then followed up with, "Nicki Minaj says she has 5 extra songs ready if Megan Thee Stallion denies anything said on her new track 'Big Foot'." Nicki was quick to respond again, writing: "Never said that ugly name. Stop lying on me. You want engagement so bad. Ima put your REAL name in the 2nd song just for s**** & giggles. Go to bed (sic).”

The posts have since generated thousands of likes and reposts.

