Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton lounged together in the buff while filming ‘Bridgerton’

Los Angeles, April 25 Actors Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's friendship made shooting intimate scenes in the upcoming season of the period drama series 'Bridgerton' feel a lot less daunting.

The actress, known for her role as Penelope Featherington on the show, disclosed this during an interview with Teen Vogue.

Discussing the comfort level while shooting intimate scenes with Newton, the Irish actress shared: "Yeah, so it's really funny," she said when asked about the rumours.

She said: "That is true."

"It is a testament to the fact that we just got to a point where we were so comfortable together," she added.

"We'd just finished the big sex scene, the most intense and involved one… and we just felt relieved."

Coughlan noted that logistics also played a role, given that they weren't wearing "real clothes".

She said they would have exposed themselves to the crew if they stood up.

Regarding Newton's perspective, he said that having a solid platonic relationship with the actress made the experience "easier".

"Having shot (romance) scenes with Nicola and with actors that I would perhaps meet on the same day, I think a lot of people think it's better not to know the person," he added.

"But I actually think having a really solid friendship with someone and trusting someone is a lot easier," the actor continued.

"We could support each other in whatever way we needed on set, and also just have a laugh about it. I'm really glad we got to share it together. It was like having a really close friend as you're going through something that's maybe quite daunting."

