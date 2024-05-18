Niharika NM Set To Debut in a Tamil Film With LYCA Productions

Niharika NM is set to debut in a Tamil movie with LYCA Productions, successfully setting foot into the world of movies after conquering the digital landscape. While it is her third time at the Cannes Film Festival, she will be attending the Festival this year as a debutant actor.

Niharika’s debut in Tamil cinema is a testament to her talent and relentless hard work. Niharika has always been quick at picking up languages and accents. She speaks 5 languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Owing to this, she has her eyes set on working across film industries. Earlier this year, she made her Hollywood debut with the widely popular global show Big Mouth alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Jordan Peele, Padma Lakshmi, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Expressing her exhilaration, Niharika NM says, "I am really excited and really nervous at the same time. I’m nervous only because I care a lot. I just hope when the movie comes out, everybody enjoys watching me on the big screen as much as they do on the small ones. And to be launched by LYCA, the biggest production house in South India is truly an honour for me. I hope I make everybody that’s ever supported me proud."

The movie slated to be released early 2025 features Atharva Murali with director Aakash Baskaran making his debut. It is a wholesome film filled with romance, comedy, friendship, and heartbreak.

As Niharika NM prepares to embark on this fresh journey, she remains grounded in her roots and committed to her craft. With humility and determination, she sets her sights on making a meaningful impact in the world of cinema and inspiring others to pursue their passion of storytelling fearlessly.

About Niharika NM

Niharika NM (Forbes Asia 30 under 30, 2022), is an Indian digital content creator, who gained significant recognition for her humorous and relatable Instagram reels with a follower-ship of 6 million+ across platform. Additionally, she has represented India twice in a row as the only creator to serve as a global ambassador for Creators for Change, a YouTube initiative that leverages the influence of creators to raise awareness and engage audiences on important social issues. 2023 also witnessed a groundbreaking debut of Niharika on the international entertainment stage as she featured as a guest character in the popular American adult animated TV series “Big Mouth” Season 7 streaming on Netflix.