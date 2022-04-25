Nikitaa's new single 'Zindagi Hai Abhi' in collaboration with Amaal, Daboo Malik

Mumbai, April 25 Singer Nikitaa has collaborated with music composer Amaal Mallik and his father Daboo Malik for a new Hindi single titled 'Zindagi Hai Abhi'.

Inspired from '80s uptempo pop production, the track composed by Amaal with lyrics furnished by Daboo Malik, sees Nikitaa going behind the mic.

The track talks about cherishing life and living it to the fullest. Nikitaa moves into a different soundscape while retaining her signature sound with this track. Talking about the song Nikitaa said in a statement, "The song is about seizing and living in the moment, cherishing life and everything that comes with it for what it is."

"It really was a lot of fun to work on this song - as I got to arrange/produce some of the core sonic elements of the track and I also got to single-handedly take reign on vocal arrangement while we were working in the studio too! Usually this doesn't happen as much with Hindi music, especially on any kind of label, but Dabooji has always respected, nurtured and encouraged my artistic capabilities, uniqueness, flair and freedom", she said further in her statement.

She also spoke about how Amaal's involvement in the song has rendered new dimensions to it. She said, "'It was at this point - after we had solidified final vocals - then Amaal fully stepped in and took the musical composition of the song to a whole new level by adding his magical touch."

'Zindagi Hai Abhi' hit the airwaves under the label of MWM spearheaded by Daboo Malik.

Nikitaa further said, "To have his (Amaal's) direct involvement in composition, production, mixing and mastering has been such an incredible experience for me as a young artist and producer. I feel extremely thankful to the Malik family, and also really excited and proud to see them supporting independent and young talent stepping onto the scene through MWM!"

Talking about collaboration, Daboo Malik commented, "Nikitaa is a great discovery. She is such a talented young singer - songwriter who brings a blend of both worlds - the west and the east. She has carved herself beautifully into the Indian space of music while her core is very global. In true sense, she is a global artist and has a very sharp understanding of world music. We at MWM are proud to work with her and welcome her with a big heart.

